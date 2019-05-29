PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Stunning home in incredible setting comes to the market

A magnificent 3,100 sq ft stunning contemporary house set in a prestigious estate backing on to a championship golf course is on the market.

46 Carriglea, Killenard, Portarlington has five bedrooms and five bathrooms and is on the market for €530,000.

Auctioneer Kate O'Shea says this beautiful family home is interior designed to the highest standard and finished in the best possible quality contemporary taste. The house is owned by a well-known artist and clean lines, light and space feature throughout.

The property has stunning panoramic views over the Seve Ballesteros designed golf course, particularly, from the roof terrace off the master bedroom.

The house is ideal for entertaining and has an exceptionally large reception room with double doors leading to a sunroom, and further French doors leading to the garden.

There is a further, more informal family room with a similar fireplace for everyday use. The kitchen is wenge wood, particularly impressive, with quartz worktop, an American fridge freezer and an integrated wine cooler.

There are five double bedrooms, three with en suites, a large family bathroom and a guest WC. The landing has four skylights and is extremely spacious with a particularly high ceiling.

The facilities available locally are extensive, including primary school, creche, church, gym, pool, spa, restaurants, hotel, championship golf course, three restaurants, bar, driving range, par three course, and a 5km running track which surround the golf course.

“This house is a unique opportunity to purchase a truly special house in an amazing setting, beautifully and lovingly designed by a renowned artist,” concludes the auctioneer.

Early viewing is highly recommended.