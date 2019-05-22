GALLERY: Daingean’s Peatlands Tour raises over €3,000 for local charities

Click on the arrow in the top corner or swipe to go through gallery

Cyclists from near and far came together in Daingean for the annual Peatlands Tour recently.

Now in its fifth year, the Grand Canal Wheelers cycling club were delighted to host over 150 cyclists and raise over €3000 for local charities, Daingean Lourdes Fund and Daingean Community Childcare Services.

The GCW committee would like to thank the major event sponsors including: Killeshal Precast concrete, Tullamore Credit Union, Midlands Veterinary, Bord na Mona, Edenderry Municipal District Community fund and Carol Betson Sports Massage Therapist along with local cycling clubs who supported the event.