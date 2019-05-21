GALLERY: As one door closes another opens in Killina

A beautiful, bright, clear May morning last Friday in Killina Presentation Secondary School saw the past and future in balance - a celebration looking to the future with the opening of the new extension, and a poignant tribute to the past in marking the closing of the convent as the seven remaining nuns prepare to depart.

History is made on a daily basis, whether momentous global political events, or more mundane local issues that only impacts on the few individuals present. Mostly you look at things from afar in detachment, but sometimes you are close to something that strikes a chord.

Coming so soon after the 2017 Bicentennial celebration of the Presentation Order in Rahan, news of the imminent closure was greeted in the school and community with shock and dismay. Looking along such a timeframe is humbling- you appreciate the past - all those who have contributed to making the school what it is now. You become acutely aware of the origins, the history, the hard times overcome; the ethos, the atmosphere, the identity which has been forged. As a teacher, you become acutely aware of your responsibility to maintain this, and to pass it on.

It was a day full of nostalgia and reminiscing. Staff, students, past-pupils, parents, and people from the community all came together to bid a fond farewell to the nuns, and to acknowledge their enormous contribution to the Rahan community and the surrounds. People shared memories, yarns were retold, anecdotes illustrating the kind and caring nature of the sisters were recounted - everyone with their own recollections. It was hard to fathom that this was truly the end of an era.

The ceremonies began at 11.30am, with the planting of trees beside the beautifully refurbished Memorial Garden, dedicated to the memory of former students and staff, where Sr Áine planted a tree and unveiled a plaque.

Next, Sr Oliver cut the ribbon to formally open the new extension, comprising of a state of the art woodwork room and preparation area and three classrooms, while Sr Mary unveiled the plaque to commemorate the opening.

Bishop Deenihan and Fr Martin Carley then blessed the extension, and the large crowd made their way to the hall for the speeches and presentations.

Aidan Lawless, acting VP, was the MC for the day, and firstly Principal John Cotter addressed those in attendance, paying tribute to the sisters in the convent. He likened the convent to his oasis whenever he felt like taking time out, and noted the homely atmosphere as an outstanding feature of the convent community. He highlighted Sr Áine, who just recently retired after ‘only’ 77 years in teaching!

Deirdre Craven spoke beautifully on behalf of the staff, harking back to her own days as a student in Killina, and echoed Mr Cotter’s description of the homely atmosphere and the kind and caring nature of the nuns, firstly as a student, and later as a teaching colleague.

Former Principal Pauric Moran described being the first lay principal following on from Sr Oliver. He paid tribute to the outstanding work Sr Oliver, the late Sr Patrick and other Presentation teachers who battled against overwhelming odds to establish and grow the school.

Finally, Sr Laura spoke on behalf of the Presentation sisters. She thanked the school and all in attendance for the wonderful send off, but while admitting that is was a poignant and sad occasion, she also alluded to the Presentation qualities of resilience that defined the Rahan congregation, and expressed both the nuns’ pride in the modern campus and their confidence that the Presentation ethos established by Nano Nagle would live on, commenting on the beautiful murals around the school painted by the Transition Year pupils.

The speaking over, it was time for presentations to be made to each of the nuns by current and former staff and students, while a beautiful slideshow depicting images from the early days of the convent and the school right up to recent times was both evocative and emotional. The formalities ended with the school choir singing ‘Standing on the shoulders’, which was a very apt theme, given the day.

Next September will see a void across the road, and the beautiful old building will no longer be home to the nuns. It’s sad in many ways, but that old building, as well as the expanding modern school campus that began with only three rooms, is a wonderful testament and legacy to the hard work, vision, selflessness and dedication of the Presentation Sisters.

The story of the nuns coming down the canal in a barge just over 200 years ago to establish a convent, the humble beginnings and battles to survive for the current secondary school are like something out of a fairytale. The nuns may be bowing at this chapter, but the story will continue- Mr Cotter announcing that a further extension for new science labs and classrooms had just been sanctioned that week. No doubt their influence will pervade and endure, as has that of Nano Nagle, and Sister Mary Clare O’Brien, who founded the convent and the first school in Rahan in 1817.