Tullamore Musical Society's Jekyll and Hyde nominated for an incredible five AIMS Awards

Tullamore Musical Society's production of Jekyll and Hyde has been nominated for five awards at the annual Association of Irish Musical Societies (AIMS) Awards.

The steam punk thriller which wowed audiences in the GAA Centre in February and has now been acknowledged in an array of categories at a national level.

The Show is nominated for Best Visual, which acknowledges the costumes, props, hair and makeup and overall aesthetic of the show. Leading man Chris Corroon, who nailed the duality of Jekyll and Hyde, has been nominated for best male singer.

Powerhouse Linda Murray has been nominated for best female singer for her portrayal of Lucy Harris. Tullamore man and TMS staple Paul Norton has been once again been nominated for director, having previously been nominated for his efforts in Sweeney Todd and The Witches of Eastwick.

The ladies in The Red Rats stunned audience members with their provocative performance of Bring On The Men garnering them a nomination for their production.

This is the highest number of AIMS nominations Tullamore have received to date prior to the announcement of the best over all show nomination which will occurs on Friday, June 14 in Killarney. The award ceremony takes place in the INEC in Killarney on June 15.