Offaly best friends urge people to 'rock their socks' for Down Syndrome Ireland

A pair of Offaly friends have teamed up with local gardaí to urge people around the county and country to rock their socks for World Down Syndrome Day on Thursday, March 21.

Three-year-old friends Chloe Crombie from Ballycommon, and Holly Fogarty from Birr, as well as Offaly Down Syndrome, invite all schools and businesses in the county to celebrate this amazing day by wearing the loudest, oddest, grooviest, most mismatched socks they can. Already over 100 schools and businesses have signed up.

Offaly Down Syndrome advocates for the rights, inclusion, and well-being of individuals with Down syndrome. "Through parent-led advocacy and partnering with like-minded organisations, we encourage our young people with Down syndrome to develop self-determination," they said.

If you would like to make a donation, you can do that by texting ODS to 50300 to donate €2, then post a photo of your socks to social media using the hashtag #rockyoursocks4ODS.

Garda Jean Tierney, Garda Fergus Collins and Sgt David Scahill, Tullamore Community Policing Unit, are taking part and recently met Chloe Crombie at the Rock Your Socks Campaign launch.