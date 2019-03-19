Offaly schools take part in AIB ‘Build A Bank’ Challenge National Final

Schools from across Offaly attended the national final of the AIB ‘Build A Bank’ Challenge at the RDS in Dublin recently.

The AIB Build A Bank Challenge is one of the longest running schools programmes in Ireland for Transition and 5th year students and this year saw over 2,000 students from schools across Ireland lend their the support to over 100 school teams.

Offaly was represented in the final by schools including St. Brendan’s Community School and Tullamore College.

AIB’s Build A Bank Challenge encourages students to give back to their school and community, with participating teams engaging with their local communities and a variety of charities including Pieta House, Focus Ireland, the Irish Heart Foundation, St. Vincent de Paul and Autism Ireland.

Speaking on behalf of AIB, Mark Doyle, AIB Chief Marketing Officer said: "Since the AIB Build A Bank Challenge was introduced in 2002, it has continued to evolve as a programme, engaging with thousands of students across Ireland. Every year we are blown away by the creativity and hard work demonstrated by all the students, and this year has been no exception. The national final in the RDS Dublin has been a thrilling end to a year-long journey for over 600 students who took part in the programme."

The AIB Build A Bank Challenge runs throughout the full curriculum year and enables its participants to develop business management tools, using their creativity and innovation in establishing their bank.

An extremely popular programme with both teachers and students, the AIB Build A Bank Challenge inspires students to develop key business skills for senior-level examinations and future endeavours.

