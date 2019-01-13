Fire service tackle car blaze in Midlands

Longford fire service tackled a car blaze in Longford town last night.



At approximately 8pm, on Saturday, January 12, the car on the Park Road caught fire.

Flames and smoke engulfed the street which was closed for almost as hour as Gardaí diverted motorists from the area. The fire service were swiftly on the scene and the blaze was quickly brought under control and extinguished.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire isn't believed to be malicious.