PICTURES: Meet baby Conor the first Offaly baby born on New Year's Day

A number of New Year's Day babies were welcomed into the world at Portlaoise hospital on New Year's Day.

The first Offaly baby born on New Year's Day in Portlaoise was baby Conor, weighing in at 9lb 2oz.

Parents Adriana O’Connor and Kevin Riordan from Walsh Island welcomed Conor at 8:30am and are overjoyed with their new arrival.

PICTURED: Parents Adriana O’Connor and Kevin Riordan from Walsh Island with their new son Conor, born on New Year's Day

Another New Year Baby born at Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise on January 1, 2019, was baby Tomas (Pictured bottom left) from Kildare. Parents Sean and Helen Dunleavy are from Naas. Tomas was born at 1:06 am weighing 8lb 5oz.

One of the first Laois New Year Babies born in Portlaoise hospital was on January 1, 2019, to parents Shola Ayodeji and Jeanne Bekombo from Portlaoise. Their baby girl (pictured bottom right) was born at 11:30 am, weighing 6lb 4oz.

Pictures by Michael Scully.