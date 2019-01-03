Gardaí aim to find owners of stolen tools recovered in Offaly

Gardaí in Offaly are looking to reunite a number of power tools recovered in Tullamore in December with their owners.

If you believe any of these tools (pictured above) belong to you, contact Tullamore Garda Station on 0579327052.

The collection of tools contains:

-Husqvarna Strimmer (serial number-available) model 143 r11

-Stihl Chainsaw, model MS181 no visible serial number

-Stihl Hedge Trimmer, model HS45, serial number available

-Orange Leaf Blower, no make or serial number.

Proof of ownership will be required.