GALLERY: Offaly school's production of ‘80’s Rewind’ a real Smash Hit!

This year’s Transition Year students in Killina Presentation Secondary School recently successfully staged their annual musical, on this occasion ‘80’s Rewind’.

The story follows Corey Palmer Sr. (Alex Keenaghan) as he looks back fondly on his High School days. Corey Palmer Jr. (James Coughlan), with the help of his friends Kirk Keaton (David Quinn) and Pete Bueller (Szymon Jagodzinski), is determined to become William Ocean High’s Senior Class President. We also see Corey Palmer Jr. as he attempts to capture the heart of the girl next door and the prettiest girl in school, Tiffany Houston (Kate Cunningham).

Corey hopes to become Senior Class President but first he must beat the school bully, Michael Feldman (Ronan Cleary) and tech-crazed geek, Feargal McFerrin (Eoin Boland) in the school election. Corey comes up with the idea to hold a concert to raise funds for the school but his idea is taken by Michael and he presents it to his fellow students as his own. However, as always the hero always prevails and by the end of the show, Corey and Tiffany are together.

Other characters were Cyndi Gibson (Tamara Carroll), Eileen Reagan (Hannah Corbel), Debbie Fox (Emma Lynam), Laura Wilde (Niamh Digan), Mel and Kim Easton (Katie Quinn and Katie Hennessy), Stevie Cocker (Liam White) and Sheena Brannigan (Maureen Glynn).

Killina’s musical was a major success and the students and teachers should be very proud of what they have achieved. The cast would like to specially thank Ms. Swanepoel and Ms. Kavanagh for all their hard work to make ‘80’s Rewind’ the Smash Hit that it was.