GALLERY: Offaly students make incredible works of art from old shoes

Students from an Offaly school have made the most incredible works of art from old shoes.

The 2nd Year Art Students from St Mary's Secondary School in Edenderry created these works under the guidance of art teacher, Ms Farrell.

The school congratulated the students in a tweet stating, "well done guys and top marks to Art teacher Ms Farrell."

