Offaly man's choir to feature on RTE television on Christmas Day

A choir founded by an Offaly music teacher and school director will feature as part of the Christmas Day service on RTE 1 television.

GLÓR Youth Choir from Moate were invited by RTE, as their chosen choir, to perform on RTE1 Television’s Christmas Day Service 2018.

The talented Youth choir, founded by Ciaran Brady, is made up of secondary school age members from throughout the Midlands, and they recently took a very exciting trip to the RTÉ Television Studios last Sunday for a recording session.

The service is set to be broadcast on Christmas Day at 11am on RTE1. This considerable privilege and honour was bestowed on the choir following an end of Summer Radio broadcast last May that the choir recorded for RTE Radio 1.

Although only in existence for a little over two years now, the choir has achieved enormous success. They claimed first prize in the Junior Youth Choir competitions at Kilkenny Choral Festival in 2017 and were hugely successful as placed trophy winners out of 19 choirs in Ireland’s National Youth Choir of the Year 2017.

This year, 2018, has been extremely busy as the choir achieved two second places in the Junior Sacred Music and Secondary Schools/Youth competitions at Navan Choral Festival last March, and since resuming rehearsals in September, the choir have achieved a very competitive 4th place at Wales international choral competition in November.

Now, the GLÓR Youth choir plan on expanding their technical repertoire and participating in further competitive performances. They rehearse in Dún Na Sí Hall in Moate on Thursday evenings and new members are more than welcome to Join.

GLÓR Youth Choir was founded by Ciarán Brady who is an honours Master’s graduate in Music and vocal performance

from Maynooth University, where he also conducted the University’s Chamber Choir.

Ciaran is Director of The Academy of Music in Tullamore and is Vocal Coach and Performance Tutor at Maynooth University’s Music department.