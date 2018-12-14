GALLERY: Crowds come out for 'The Show' spectacular hosted by Guy Clothing and Kode

Click on the arrow or swipe to go through the gallery

Tullamore clothing stores Kode and Guy Clothing recently staged a spectacular event called 'The Show' in The Bridge House Hotel in the town.

Many famous faces joined locals who took to the catwalk on a glamorous and hugely successful night.

'The Show' also raised funds for two very worthy causes, The Oncology Unit in Tullamore Hospital and Down Syndrome Offaly.

All pictures in the gallery were taken and supplied by Tom Hanlon.