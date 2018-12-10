GALLERY: Crowds flock to Grand Reopening of Offaly pub that was closed for ten years

Use arrow in top corner or swipe to scroll through the full gallery

The crowds were out on Friday night last for the Grand Reopening of an Offaly pub which has been closed for ten years.

Formerly the Midway Hotel, work has been underway for the last six months to renovate the building in Daingean to have it ready for the grand opening. It is a collaborative effort of three local men, David Farrell, Mark Feely and Vincent Dunne.

The pictures, of what looked like a great night, were taken by Jeff Harvey.