Offaly man greeted by family on emotional return from duty

Offaly man Colin Henson made an emotional return to Ireland recently having served a tour of duty with the Irish Naval Service.

The Ballycumber father was met by his partner Nuala Nally from Athlone with the couple's children Ethan and Nathan Nally Henson this week.

Colin returns having completed a tour of duty with the L.É. Samuel Beckett as part of the European Union's Operation Sophia.

The name of the operation was inspired by Sophia, a baby born on board a German Navy frigate whose mother, a Somali refugee was rescued initially by the UK'S Royal Navy.

Crew members of L.É. Samuel Beckett were recently presented with their Operation Sophia medals from the Irish Naval Service by Flag Officer Commanding Naval Service (FOCNS) Commodore Michael Malone, in recognition of their role in disrupting human-trafficking and smuggling in the central Mediterranean.

