IN PICTURES: Fires burning high in the Slieve Blooms this evening

The fire in the Slieve Bloom Mountains continues this evening as helicopters and fire crews on the ground battle the blaze.

These pictures show the extent of the fires that Offaly Fire and Rescue are battling as darkness falls.

The Cut Road between Clonaslee and Mountmellick is now closed. All other feeder roads from Kinnitty, Cadamstown, Mountrath to Slieve Blooms should be avoided. Local road access for residents will be facilitated.

Members of the public are being urged to stay away from the area as onlookers are hampering the efforts of those battling the fire.