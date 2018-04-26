Offaly woman sworn in as District Court judge

Geashill native Geraldine Carthy, a daughter of John and Mary Carthy from the Offaly village has been sworn in as a District Court judge.

The former Kilcullen solicitor was formally sworn in at an event in the Supreme Court in Dublin on Wednesday, April 25.

Judge Carthy formerly worked with Reidy Stafford Solicitors, Kilcullen, County Kildare but now lives in Timahoe County Laois.

Her husband Noel, who was at the event to celebrate his wife's achievement, is the Principal of Portlaoise College.

Judge Carthy is pictured at Wednesday's event with her former partners in Reidy Stafford, Patrick Reidy, Andrew Cody, Elaine Cox, Tom Stafford and Eva O'Brien, and also with her Husband Noel, children Grace and Liam, and lastly with her brothers Niall and Damien and parents John and Mary Carthy from Geashill.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.