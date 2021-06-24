Offaly GAA club pick up cheque for €5,000

Drumcullen GAA Club, Offaly County winners in the recent Texaco Support for Sport initiative, has been presented with a cheque for €5,000.

The funding will go towards the further development of the club and to support the goals set under its ‘At the Heart of the Parish’ programme.

One of almost 400 clubs countrywide to make application under the scheme, the Club is exceedingly active at a community level with initiatives of all kinds promoted across varying age groups.

The presentation was made to the Club by Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited – the company that markets fuel in Ireland under the Texaco brand. Under its Texaco Support for Sport initiative, launched last September, a fund of €130,000 was set aside for allocation in equal amounts of €5,000 to successful applicants chosen on a county-by-county basis.

Overseeing the adjudication process was Texaco Support for Sport ambassador, former Irish rugby international and broadcaster, Donncha O’Callaghan.

The presentation to Drumcullen GAA Club members Timmy Nugent (under 7’s player), John Murray and Killian Spain, was made at a private ceremony held at Texaco Service Station in Ferbane. Pictured with them was Valero Area Sales manager, Sinead Fox and Texaco Service Station Manager, Keith Moore.

Entries to the Texaco Support for Sport 2021 initiative will open this Autumn.