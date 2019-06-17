Kilcormac-Killoughey Camogie Club Notes (June 17)

U8

We started the week hosting the U8 County blitz in Kilcormac and, if it's anything to go by, the future of Camogie is assured! Nine clubs, three of which had more than one team, played their hearts out.

U10

Our U10 team travelled to Kinnitty on Thursday evening to play in the U10 County Blitz. The girls won two of their three games so well done to the players and managers of the U8's and U10's.

U12

Wednesday evening saw our U12 team playing St. Rynagh's in the A1 final in Banagher. It was a tough match with both teams level at half time. However, KK proved stronger in the second half and went on to claim the title. The final scoreline was 5-9 to 2-6.

U14

Finally, our U14 team took on St Sinchill's in the U14 K Buggy Coaches ‘A Cup’ final on Saturday in Coolderry. It was a high scoring game, keenly contested but KK emerged victorious with a final scoreline of 9-8 to 6-3. The Player of the Match was also awarded to Caoimhe Quinn.

Design the club crest!

While we think that we need a rest after all the action and excitement last week, don't forget that the closing date to enter the competition to design a crest for the Club is Friday 21st June! We also send best wishes to Stephanie Mahon and Emma Mulrooney who are representing our Club in the U16 and Senior Poc Fada competitions respectively this week.