All to play for in final round of Offaly Senior Camogie Championship

This weekend will decide the faith of many of the teams in the HQPhysio.com senior championship with many teams relying on the final round to secure senior status.

In round four of the championship, St.Cillians were awarded a walkover from St. Sinchills last Saturday giving them three points on the board, while Lusmagh/Drumcullen did their utmost against Birr to secure a draw also leaving them in the mix.

Tullamore made light work of neighbours Kilcormac/ Killoughey on Sunday morning as they continue to sit joint-top of the table with Shinrone.

Naomh Brid and Kinnitty will play on Tuesday night and this will decide the faith of Kinnitty and Naomh Brid's championship campaign. Round three was played on Tuesday night with St.Rynaghs defeating Lusmagh/Drumcullen 3-13 to 1-9, Birr made easy work of St.Sinchills racking up 5-24 o 1-3, Naomh Brid gave Tullamore a walk over while Shinrone worked hard to defeat KK on a scoreline of 2-16 to 3-6.

Permutations

In group one, St.Rynaghs cannot be caught in the top of the group but they still have a game in hand against St.Cillians. If St.Cillians were to win this game, that would push Lusmagh/Drumcullen down to junior. Lusmagh/Drumcullen must beat St.Sinchills for this scenario to be a possibility. Birr have secured their senior quarter-final spot but a St.Cillians win over St.Rynaghs would leave them on level points with Birr.

In group two, Shinrone and Tullamore are level for the top place in the group. Kilcormac/Killoughey sit third depending on how Kinnitty and Naomh Brid fairs out on Tuesday night they will be joined by either of those teams. Should KK defeat Naomh Brid in the final round they will register senior status while Kinnitty will be a junior outfit. Kinnitty face a daunting task playing inform Shinrone in Shinrone in the final round. It is looking likely that if Shinrone beat Kinnitty, they will be level with Tullamore and will have to play a play-off for the top of the group and a semi-final spot.

Results: Round three: Lus-Drum 1-9 v St. Rynaghs 3-13, Birr 5-24 v Sinchills 1-3, St. Cillians bye, KK 3-6 v Shinrone 2-16, Tullamore v Naomh Brid W/O from Naomh Brid, Kinnitty bye

Round four: St. Cillians WO v St. Sinchills, Lus-Drum 0.15 v Birr 0.15, St. Rynaghs bye, Kinnitty v Naomh Brid to be played on Tuesday August 28th, KK 0-11 v Tullamore 4-16, Shinrone bye

Fixtures: 2nd September (Round 5): St. Rynaghs v St. Cillians, St. Sinchills v Lus-Drum, Birr bye, Shinrone v Kinnitty, Naomh Brid v KK, Tullamore bye