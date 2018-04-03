PICTURES: Offaly youngsters enjoy Go Games event at Croke Park

A chance for rising stars to grace the Croke Park pitch

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

A number of Offaly clubs, including CRC Gaels (pictured playing above) and Lusmagh, have been enjoying Day 1 of the Go Games Provincial event in partnership with Littlewoods Ireland. 

The youngsters savoured the opportunity to lace up their boots and play on the hallowed turf at GAA HQ on Tuesday afternoon, April 3.

You can see more from the Go Games series on www.gaa.ie