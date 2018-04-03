PICTURES: Offaly youngsters enjoy Go Games event at Croke Park

A number of Offaly clubs, including CRC Gaels (pictured playing above) and Lusmagh, have been enjoying Day 1 of the Go Games Provincial event in partnership with Littlewoods Ireland.

The youngsters savoured the opportunity to lace up their boots and play on the hallowed turf at GAA HQ on Tuesday afternoon, April 3.

Some of the best ever @Offaly_GAA hurlers came from the small @LusmaghGAA Club and their next generation are in the dressing room @CrokePark getting ready for an U-8 game.#GAAGoGames pic.twitter.com/dRv8rH4niJ — Leinster GAA (@gaaleinster) April 3, 2018

You can see more from the Go Games series on www.gaa.ie.