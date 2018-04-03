Naomh Ciaran take the spoils at Offaly Ladies Football Feile

The Offaly Ladies Football Feile competition was hosted by Ferbane GAA on Saturday last, March 31.

Eight teams battled it out on a cold but thankfully dry day to book their place in the National Feile competition. In Group 1 involving Ballinamere-Durrow, St. Broughan's, St. Rynagh's and Naomh Ciaran, it came down to the last game between Naomh Ciaran and St. Rynagh's to decide who would claim a spot in the final with Naomh Ciaran coming out on top.

In Group 2, involving Clara, Naomh Molaoise, Edendery and St. Manchan's, it ended in a similar fashion with St. Manchan's meeting Edenderry in the decider. Edenderry emerged as the winners.

There was some fantastic football on display with immense work rate and sheer skill, quick movement of the ball, passing, blocking, teamwork and scoring across every game played. The respect shown by all players to their opponents and the referees was also evident throughout.

The final saw last years winners Edenderry take on Naomh Ciaran. Naomh Ciaran proved the stronger side and were well deserving winners.

Offaly Chairperson Tom Fitzmaurice oversaw his first cup presentation of the year and presented Naomh Ciaran's Moya Guinan and Aimee McKenna with the trophy.

Tom thanked Ferbane GAA for the use of their pitches and Naomh Ciaran for providing refreshments throughout the day. He also thanked Feile Coordinator Caroline O'Brien and the referees Martin Carty, Alan McKnight and Eamon O'Connor.

