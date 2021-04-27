Moate Business College – Celebrating 30 years of success in further education and training

Moate Business College (MBC) is one of the largest colleges of Further Education in the Midlands region, catering for over 400 full time students.

With thirty years of experience, the college has an excellent reputation for providing learning opportunities that support students to develop their skills and talents, enabling progression to higher education or employment.

MBC provides seventeen full time courses divided into three departments of study – Business and IT, Art and Sport, in addition to Healthcare and Social Studies and works tirelessly for the benefit of its students to provide the best further education possible.

Learners with a wide variety of needs are catered for – from those leaving secondary school who wish to prepare for third level, to those training or upskilling for employment and for those who are returning to education after a break.

MBC supports students in bridging the gap between their Leaving Certificate and third level. Further education should be seen as a place of transition, where students can take time and have the opportunity to mature both academically and personally, allowing them to make better future decisions and preparing them for the world of third level or employment. Students wishing to upskill or who wish to return to education as a mature student will also benefit greatly by the qualifications and experience offered to them through further education.

MBC has developed long-standing educational links with third level colleges in Ireland and in the UK, with a number of excellent bilateral arrangements with colleges and has also established excellent relationships with employers through work placement programmes and with respect to employment opportunities for students.

Students may apply for a Susi grant while studying in further education and learning support is available for those who require it, enabling all to achieve to their highest potential. The opportunity to repeat Leaving Certificate maths is also possible should students need to do so. Costs are low and affordable, allowing students the opportunity to assess their area of interest before progressing to third level, without investing heavily from a financial perspective.

Work placements and field trips are an integral part of our programmes, providing students with an invaluable chance to gain practical experience. Moate Business College is also involved in the EU Erasmus + programme which enables students to carry out their work placement in other European countries. The College provides a student-focused career advice service, supporting students in their career planning for the future, and provides workshops, career talks and guest speakers from industry and third level institutions.

We welcome students of all ages, nationalities and abilities, our courses are delivered by an enthusiastic team dedicated to the highest standards of teaching and learning. The friendly, innovative, supportive and welcoming atmosphere in Moate Business College will ensure that your time with us will be both enjoyable and fulfilling.

Courses on Offer in Moate Business College commencing in September 2021

Business & IT Software Development (5M0529) QQI Level 5

Business & Office Administration (5M1997)/(5M2468) QQI Level 5

Tourism with Business (5M5011)QQI Level 5

Digital Marketing & Business (5M2468) QQI Level 5

Creative Media (5M5048) QQI Level 5

Advanced Business with IT (6M4985) QQI Level 6

Advanced Certificate in Software Development (6M0691) QQI Level 6

Advanced Certificate in Tourism with Business (6M5012) QQI Level 6

Art & Sport

Art & Design (5M1984) QQI Level 5

Sport, Anatomy & Nutrition (5M5146) QQI Level 5

Advanced Certificate in Art & Design (6M4029) QQI Level 6

Healthcare & Social Studies

Applied Social Studies (5M2181) QQI Level 5

Community Healthcare Services (5M4468) QQI Level 5

Nursing Studies (5M4349) QQI Level 5

Early Childhood Care & Education (with Special Needs) (5M2009) QQI Level 5

Advanced Certificate in Community Development with Psychology (6M3674) QQI Level 6

Advanced Certificate in Early Childhood Care & Education (with Special Needs) (6M2007) QQI Level 6

See our Information Video and Apply Now at www.moatebusinesscollege.com. Contact us for more information or to book a live presentation. Email: info@moatebc.com Tel: 090 6481178