Portarlington Aldi make donation to local community centre

Portarlington Community Centre has become the latest charity to benefit from Aldi’s Community Grants programme, receiving a €500 grant from Aldi’s Portarlington store team.

The €500 grant was presented to Jonathan Whitelegg, Sonya Lawlor and Martina Norman from Portarlington Community Centre.

Aldi’s Community Grants programme helps fund local charities and organisations that contribute vital work and services in their local communities. Each local charity supported is chosen by Aldi employees, enabling them to help the local good causes they are passionate about.

The programme has contributed to over 340 different local projects to date, donating over €250,000 since 2016.

Commenting, Jacinta Naughton, Aldi Portarlington Store Manager said: “We here at the Portarlington store are proud to have chosen Portarlington Community Centre to support. It’s a great cause and providing a quality facility that serves the needs of the local community and promoting social, educational, cultural and recreational activities makes a huge difference to Portarlington."

“Being part of and investing in local communities is something that Aldi is committed to and we are delighted to be able to make this contribution.”