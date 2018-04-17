PHOTOS: Offaly businesses recognised at chamber awards

Offaly businesses were recently recognised at the Tullamore Chamber of Commerce Business Awards.

The awards night took place at a gala function at the Bridge House Hotel on Friday, April 13, last, attended by hundreds of businesspeople, public representatives and family members.

The reigning Rose of Tralee, Offaly's very own Jennifer Byrne, was also in attendance to present a number of the awards.

Among the winner were the Bridge House Hotel itself in the hospitality sector, Tullamore Special Olympics for Community Achievement, Tullamore Floor Store for best website, and John Comerford, who walked away with the Business Person of the Year award.

Use the arrows at the top right corner of the image at the top of this article to scroll through our gallery of the winners and all those in attendance.

Photographs taken by Thomas O'Hanlon.

