Music Generation Offaly joins forces with Maynooth University

The music department at NUI Maynooth and Music Generation Offaly/Westmeath (MGOW) have joined forces to create a unique residency which concludes with an orchestral concert on Saturday, April 21 at 4pm in the John ‘Count’ McCormack Hall, Athlone Institute of Technology.

Designed with professional, student and young musicians in mind, this residency brought the knowledge and experience of Ireland’s largest university music department into the Midlands through the cooperation of Athlone Institute of Technology who hosted the project.

At the outset of the residency, MGOW invited young musicians to apply and successful applicants were asked to commit to day-long, intensive rehearsals where they had the opportunity to work alongside Maynooth University Department of Music students and professional players.

Known as ‘Sinfonietta,’ the project has been artistically directed by Dublin-based composer, arranger, conductor, pianist and Schola Cantorum Scholar Andrew Synnott and RTÉ Conductor in Training 2016/17 Karen Ní Bhroin.

"This has been a really exciting project for us at MGOW," said Margaret Broome, Development Officer of MGOW said, "and we are looking forward to a super afternoon of music at the end of the month."

"The young people’s playing has really developed in such a short time and we hope that this project is the first of many collaborations between MGOW and Maynooth University Music Department," she added.

The programme for the concert includes works by Holst, Mozart and Beethoven. Tickets are priced €5 per person and can be reserved in advance.

For further information on the project and to reserve tickets see www.musicgenerationoffalywestmeath.ie or email musicgen@offalycoco.ie.

MGOW is a County Council led regional Performance Music Education Service which is part of Music Generation - Ireland's national music education programme initiated by Music Network and co-funded by U2, The Ireland Funds, the Department of Education and Skills and Local Music Education Partnerships.

