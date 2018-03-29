Clara to be 'All Shook Up' with fantastic new musical

Following the huge success of their production of Cats last year, the Clara Musical Society is ready to roll out the red carpet for you once more at their Elvis-inspired 'All Shook Up' stage spectacular.

The brave souls of their production team, musical director Alan Recks and choreographer Lea Carroll began the audition process in January of this year and were delighted with the turn out for auditions.

Both production team and cast alike are excited to announce such a talented front line who hail from right across the midlands.

All Shook Up is a new musical comedy built around a number of songs made famous by the one and only Elvis. "Our story is not a biographical review of Elvis but instead a lively, funny and exciting musical extravaganza," organisers told us.

All Shook Up tells the story of a small town girl with big dreams and the motorcycle-riding stud she falls for. It’s 1955 and into a square little town in a square little State rides a guitar-playing roustabout who changes everything and everyone he meets.

This hip-swivelling, lip-curling musical fantasy will have you jumpin’ out of your blue suede shoes with such classics as ‘Heartbreak Hotel’, ‘Jailhouse Rock’ and ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’. This is a fun loving musical for all the family!

The part of the girl in this story, Natalie, will be played by Clara woman Ruth Kelly who re-joins the Clara stage this year and is set to captivate audiences with her outstanding vocals.

The part of our Roustabout Chad is to be played by local Clara man Stephen Rabbette who is also a dedicated member of Tullamore Musical Society and the Tullamore Academy Chamber Choir. In recent years Stephen has played the role of Jesus in

Jesus Christ Superstar and was nominated for his singing for his performance as CHE in Clara's production of Evita.

Other principle roles are filled by talented tenor Christy Bannon as Sheriff Earl, actresses Aoife Digan and Jay Origan play the parts mother and daughter duo- Sylvia and Lorraine. Portlaoise man John Coss also rejoins CMS to take on everyone’s favourite ‘funny little man’ Dennis- a big change from last year’s role as ladies’ man- Rum Tum Tugger in Cats.

‘All Shook Up’ will run from 8pm Tuesday, April 10, to Saturday April 14 at Clara GAA Centre.

All tickets available by calling the booking office on 087 9366247 or booking online at WWW.CLARAMS.COM where you may select your own seats.

All tickets for Tuesday night's show are €12.

Full Price Tickets are €16 Wednesday to Saturday. Last year's tickets sold out quickly so book now to avoid disappointment.





