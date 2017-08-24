WATCH: Five-time world champion boxer fighting in Edenderry

Edenderry is playing host to some of the world's best female boxers this week as an international training camp takes place in the gym at St. Mary's Secondary School.

Organised by Liam 'Morley' Brereton, a coach at St. Brigid's Boxing Club in Edenderry, the camp has attracted teams from the likes of India and Canada.

The main attraction is certainly Indian superstar and five-time world champion flyweight, Mary Kom. Kom also won a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics and even had her life made into a film starring famous Indian actress, Priyanka Chopra in 2014.

In the above video you will see local 46kg Junior fighter, Ciara Brien, getting the chance to share the ring with Kom, a once in a lifetime experience for the up-and-coming boxer.

"This was an amazing experience for Ciara, and all I would say is, there are just some things money can't buy," coach Liam Brereton said.

The training camp will continue until August 29 at St. Mary's Secondary School and people are welcome to attend to watch some of the world's top boxing talent in action.

