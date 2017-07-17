WATCH: Highlights of Offaly's clash with Cork in All-Ireland Camogie Championship
Enjoy the best moments from both teams as Cork overcome spirited Offaly side at the famous St. Brendan's Park in Birr.
Offaly lost out in an enthralling contest on a scoreline of 1-13 to 0-11.
Scroll back up to watch the action as it happened.
