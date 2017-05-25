VIDEO: Offaly hurling boss speaks ahead of Westmeath showdown

Offaly hurling boss Kevin Ryan has been speaking ahead of his side's Leinster Senior Hurling Championship quarter-final against Westmeath on Saturday evening.

In a preview video posted by Leinster GAA, the Waterford native spoke of a largely disappointing league campaign, but added that he was "reasonably pleased" with getting there in the end, surviving in 1B and reaching a league quarter-final.

He also discussed the progress he believes the team can make this year and going forward, and also cited the experience that the squad's young players will gain from championship hurling.

Offaly endured a difficult league campaign, shipping heavy defeats to the likes of Galway and Tipperary, but managed to stave off Kerry in the final league game to secure their place in Division 1B.

Offaly play Westmeath this weekend, a team that beat them by 14 points in last year's Leinster Championship. The game throws in at 7pm at Cusack Park in Mullingar on Saturday evening.

