WATCH: Offaly's Sean Ryan talks about 'getting back on track' ahead of Westmeath clash

Offaly hurling captain Sean Ryan has been speaking ahead of his side's clash with Westmeath in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship quarter-final on Saturday evening.

In a preview video posted by Leinster GAA, the Birr man spoke of aiming to get back to Leinster finals and making sure Offaly hurling gets "back on track." He pointed out that the team have introduced plenty of young players, particularly this year, and "they are showing plenty of enthusiasm."

Offaly endured a difficult league campaign, shipping heavy defeats to the likes of Galway and Tipperary, but managed to stave off Kerry in the final league game to secure their place in Division 1B.

Offaly play Westmeath this weekend, a team that beat them by 14 points in last year's Leinster Championship. The game throws in at 7pm at Cusack Park in Mullingar on Saturday evening.

