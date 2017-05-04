THROWBACK THURSDAY: The day Roy Malone scored two stunning goals as Offaly won Leinster

It's 20 years this summer since Offaly's most recent Leinster Senior Football title and these highlights are a reminder of the last of the true glory days of Offaly football.

The Faithful had a seamless start to the campaign, hammering Longford 5-17 to 0-13 in the 1st round. It took a replay to separate them from near neighbours Westmeath in the next, but a 1-14 to 0-07 victory in that game saw them on their way to the quarter-finals.

There they put up another big score, seeing off the challenge of Wicklow on a scoreline of 1-17 to 1-08. A 1-10 to 0-11 victory over Louth followed in the semi-final to set up a mouth-watering decider with Meath.

At the time, the likes of Trevor Giles was at the peak of his powers, but Offaly started the game like a team possessed, and the first of Roy Malone's goals on the 10-minute mark set the tone.

Vinny Claffey chipped in with 1-05, before a a 52nd minute goal from Malone once again made the gap too great for the Royals to bridge. Offaly won out on a scoreline of 3-17 to 1-15.

In the All-Ireland semi-final of that year, Offaly lost out by six points to Mayo, but the men from the west were ultimately beaten by a classy Kerry team in the final - the Kingdom collecting their 31st title in the process.

Relive that 1997 Leinster Final in the clip above, and take in three beautiful goals for Offaly that sent their supporters into a frenzy.