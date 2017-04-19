VIDEO: Irish Rugby bruiser Tadhg Furlong playing GAA is frightening

Irish rugby star Tadhg Furlong has been named as one of 11 Irish players to make Warren Gatland's squad for this year's Lions Tour to New Zealand.

Before Furlong was tearing it up for Leinster and Ireland, he was making bits of fellow underage GAA players down in Wexford. This video surfaced last year when Furlong really announced himself on the Irish team, and we reckon we should send it on to New Zealand to strike absolute fear into their ranks ahead of the Lions Tour.

In the short clip, Furlong is playing in what appears to be an U14 game for his club Horeswood, and the number three on his back suggests he was lining out at full-back. We pity the inside forward line.

Despite his stature, Furlong shows a decent turn of foot as he trundles his way down the field after a ferocious tackle. Opposition players bounce off his imposing frame as he tears toward the opposition half.

Now, more than ten years on, Furlong has been named as one three tighthead props for the British & Irish Lions squad charged with taking on the mighty All-Blacks in the summer, and he will be joined by ten Irish teammates.

Johnny Sexton, Rory Best, Iain Henderson, Robbie Henshaw, Conor Murray, CJ Stander, Peter O'Mahoney, Sean O'Brien, Jared Payne and Jack McGrath have all made the grade for the tour.