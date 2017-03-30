THROWBACK THURSDAY: The day Offaly gave Tipp a right good rattle back in 2010

As the Offaly hurlers gear up for their toughest assignment of the year against Tipperary in the Allianz Hurling League Quarter-Final on Sunday, we are looking back at a day we gave them plenty to think about.

The sides met in the qualifiers in 2010 after Cork had seen off Tipperary in Munster, and Galway had overcome the Faithful after a reply in the Leinster championship.

Offaly were coming off a poor year in 2009 where Wexford beat us well by seven points in the first round of the Leinster Championship, and then Cork beat us out the gate in phase 1 of the qualifiers.

Just like this coming Sunday, Offaly were written off - cast aside as no hopers, a team on the way down. Well, in O'Moore Park in this one, the lads didn't go down without a real fight, and showed huge heart.

Offaly had overcome Limerick in phase 1 of the qualifiers, while Tipperary had accounted for our 2009 conquerors Wexford handsomely. Tipperary would eventually go on to be that year's All-Ireland champions when they hammered Kilkenny on a scoreline of 4-17 to 1-18 in the final.

They dished out that 8-point defeat to the almighty Kilkenny, but only had six to spare over the Faithful two months earlier in Portlaoise after a late rally.

Can Offaly get close to the current All-Ireland champions on Sunday?

