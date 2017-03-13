MONDAY MEMORY: Matt Connor scores 2-9 in 1980 All-Ireland semi-final against Kerry

In honour of Matt Connor, who was chosen by you as Offaly's Greatest Ever Sportsperson, we are going back to 1980 when he put in one of the finest personal displays of all-time against Kerry in the 1980 All-Ireland football semi-final at Croke Park. Fresh from scoring a crucial goal to secure a Leinster title for Offaly against Dublin, Connor chipped in with 2-09 against the Kingdom in a pulsating game of football.

SEE ALSO: Matt Connor is chosen as the Greatest Offaly Sportsperson Ever

Offaly eventually lost out on a scoreline of 4-15 to 4-10, as Pat Spillane, Páidí Ó Sé and Co led Kerry, who were in their prime, to a third consecutive All-Ireland title. An eight-goal thriller saw the two teams go toe-to-toe in one of the greatest games ever played at Croke Park, but that iconic Kerry team were just too strong on the day.

Offaly would have their revenge, however, as Matt Connor was again involved in their 1982 All-Ireland win, scoring seven points, including two crucial frees late on, as Offaly beat Kerry, stopping their push for five-in-a-row.

Matt Connor continually shows great strength in this clip as he keeps Offaly in the game, scoring two goals at crucial times as the Faithful fought hard to hold on to the lustrous coattails of their opponents.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.