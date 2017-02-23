THROWBACK THURSDAY: The day Martin Keogh poleaxed a young lad with epic shoulder

2017 marks ten years since Martin Keogh from Edenderry GAA absolutely pasted a young player from Kilclonfert. It was the first round of the 2007 Intermediate Football Championship, far from the lofty days of Edenderry football, and the club were pitted against Kilclonfert in Ballyfore.

If ever there was a no nonsense player in Edenderry, it was Martin Keogh. The man simply didn't suffer fools on the pitch and that is clear from this crunching shoulder on Kilclonfert's slightly-built No. 21.

There are gasps from the crowd at the game, but the clip cuts off before we hear any bar of the referee's whistle. Surely 'play on' was the call from the middle. Shockingly, Edenderry GAA have reminded us this week that the referee did indeed blow up and award a free - just a free. Black cards would be flying nowadays.

They also said they seem to recall that "the poor divil was carried off."

We are led to believe he made a full recovery but lives in fear of Martin Keogh to this day!

It was a soft free in our book!

