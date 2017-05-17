VIDEO
PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Take the tour of this stunning 4-bedroom home for sale in Offaly
This detached four-bed residence has just come onto the market in Offaly at Chancery Lane, Tullamore for €260,000.
It is in showhouse condition and is an ideal family home within walking distance of Tullamore town centre.
The property boasts spacious living areas, mature landscaped gardens, and a timber shed to the rear.
Scroll back up and take the video tour of this beautiful home.
