PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Take the tour of this stunning 4-bedroom home for sale in Offaly

This detached four-bed residence has just come onto the market in Offaly at Chancery Lane, Tullamore for €260,000.

It is in showhouse condition and is an ideal family home within walking distance of Tullamore town centre.

The property boasts spacious living areas, mature landscaped gardens, and a timber shed to the rear.

