VIDEO: Midlands 103's Carl James reunites Offaly man with girl he was separated from by a long queue at the bathroom

We've all heard this love story before.

Offaly boy meets girl at a random pub. Boy offers to buy girl a drink. Girl accepts but girl has to go to the bathroom. Girl takes so long going to the bathroom due to a long queue that boy thinks girl has done a runner and boy leaves the pub.

That is normally where this story ends but this story had a very different ending this week thanks to Carl James and the Afternoon Show on Midlands 103.

The girl in question, Sharon, rang in to try and find here Offaly man Frankie. Have a listen to the moment they were reunited. All that's missing is Sharon breaking into 'Frankie, do you remember me'