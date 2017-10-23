VIDEO: Fancy a scare this Halloween? Get yourself down to this 'Haunted Hollow' in Offaly

Halloween is all about getting the adrenaline pumping with a little scare here and there, and this year, that scare is in Daingean, Co. Offaly.

Pilko's Pet Farm has been transformed into a Haunted Hollow, where 19-year-old Jack has hidden unearthly creatures in scare rooms and passage ways throughout his farm.

This is the 3rd year of this event, with spooked souls quick to offer positive feedback upon their release from the 'haunted' farmyard.

"Daingean's Haunted Hollow" is sure to provide you with the fright night you seek this Halloween, and more information can be found through 'Pilkos Pet Farm' on Facebook.



The video above shows some of last year's material, but the organisers assure us that this year's layout is completely different, so there are no spoilers.

So, do you dare enter 'Daingean's Haunted Hollow?

