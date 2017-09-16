WATCH: The Cistercian College and Mt St Joseph Abbey Roscrea as you've never seen it before!

Take a few minutes to check out this amazing footage of the Cistercian College and Mt St Joseph Abbey in Roscrea Co Offaly which has just been released by the college online. This is one of the county's landmark buildings as you have probably never seen it before!

Also this week, months on from its dramatic announcement of closure, and rescue by supporters, Cistercian College Roscrea has welcomed a new class of 26 first years.

For more information, see their website www.msjroscrea.ie