WATCH: Offaly primary school pupils make a profit with head lice busting venture

A group of young 6th class students from Offaly have come up with an invention to tackle head lice in kids - and they've made a profit while doing it.

As part of the Junior Entrepreneurs Programme, which goes on for 12-16 weeks and asked kids to start a business from their classroom, the students from Scoil Bhride in Clara came up with a bobbin that could battle the dreaded head lice.

Each student invested €2 and received €23 back!

Watch the video above of young Rachel Bracken explain how it all worked above.

Video credit: TheJournal.ie