WATCH: Offaly primary school pupils make a profit with head lice busting venture
WATCH HERE
A group of young 6th class students from Offaly
As part of the Junior Entrepreneurs Programme, which goes on for 12-16 weeks and asked kids to start a business from their classroom, the students from Scoil Bhride in Clara came up with a bobbin that could battle the dreaded head lice.
Each student invested €2 and received €23 back!
Watch the video above of young Rachel Bracken explain how it all worked above.
Video credit: TheJournal.ie
