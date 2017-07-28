VIDEO: RTE show visits famous Offaly Guinness-drinking pooch Oscar

RTE's latest travel documentary has featured perhaps the most famous dog in Ireland, Oscar, the Guinness-drinking pooch from Shannonbridge, Co. Offaly.

John Creedon has been featuring on our screens of late as he travels the Shannon, meeting the people that work, live or simply enjoy the river and its environs.

On this week's show, which airs at 6.30pm on Sunday, July 30, will see John meeting a famous pair of old friends, Ollie and Oscar in Killeen's Pub in Shannonbridge.

Ollie and Oscar shot to fame in 2013 when a photograph of them 'enjoying a Guinness' together went viral, literally spreading worldwide in GIFS and memes.

This was just one of many reincarnations of the famous snap:

Ollie and Oscar will once against take centre stage this weekend as they are beamed into hundreds of thousands of homes around the country.

