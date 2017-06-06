Offaly singer writes heartwarming song in memory of Manchester bombing victims

Young Offaly singer-songwriter Olivia Burke was so moved by the #OneLoveManchester concert on Sunday night that she was

inspired to write this song as a mark of respect to the victims of terror, their families and all those affected by the horrible events over the last number of months.

"As a child I remember the absolute excitement to get a concert ticket as a gift. You would be living for the moment you got to see your idol on stage, and for a child it is magical," Olivia said.

"As you get older, if you love music, you feel that magic every time you step into a venue, and the amazing thing about music is that if you look around at a concert, you see all walks of life, all colours, religions, all with the one aim - to listen

to music, to sing out loud and to celebrate all that's good in life," she added emotionally.

The teenager said that "to target an event like this is beyond comprehension," describing such an act as an attack on "all

the common threads that bind us all together."

"When I sat watching the #OneLoveManchester concert I was so moved by all those artists that stood on the stage and used their talents to spread hope and support to those affected, and to know that people who were at the Ariana Grande concert on

May 22 were brave enough to banish fear and stand in the crowd just shows the absolute strength and courage of the human spirit no matter how broken down it may be," Olivia concluded.

Scroll back up to hear her beautiful tribute song.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.