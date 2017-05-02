Anam Cara to host child bereavement meeting in the midlands this month

Anam Cara, the national organisation that supports bereaved parents, will host an Information Evening on Wednesday, May 10, in the Mullingar Park Hotel, Mullingar.

The free event is open to all mothers and fathers whose child or children have died, regardless of the age of the child, the circumstances of the death, or whether the death was recent or not.

Anam Cara has supported bereaved parents across all four provinces since 2008. They have eight active groups meeting monthly across the country, supporting some 1,800 bereaved parents annually.

The Information Evening starts at 7.30pm and will begin with a talk by Brid Carroll, a professional with extensive experience of supporting bereaved parents and their families. After the talk there will be an opportunity to speak to other bereaved parents over a cup of tea or coffee.

Sharon Vard, co-founder, bereaved parent and CEO of Anam Cara, said: “At Anam Cara we know there is no ideal age or circumstances when a precious son or daughter dies. What is important is that parents can access information and support. We would encourage bereaved parents of a child of any age – no matter whether the death happened recently or many years ago – to come along to this free event.”

The Bereavement Information Evening will be held from 7.30-9.30pm on Wednesday, May 10 in the Mullingar Park Hotel. Registration will start at 7.15pm.

Anam Cara will need to confirm numbers for this event, so if attending, or if you have any questions, please write to info@anamcara.ie before Tuesday, May 9, text 085-2888888 or call 01-4045378.

