WATCH: Offaly band chat and perform on RTE's Ray D'Arcy show

Following the success of their cover version of dance anthem Maniac 2000, Offaly band Ruaile Buaile were invited to appear on Saturday night's Ray D'Arcy show on RTE.

Ray had a chat with the lads at the beginning of the show about the clip of them performing Maniac 2000 in Dubai over the St. Patrick's weekend in March, while they also discussed touring to the likes of Europe and America.

They returned at the end of the show to perform the song live for the studio audience.

Their original video on YouTube has now received in excess of 210,000 views.

