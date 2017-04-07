VIDEO: Reporter from RTE's Today show puts Birr in the spotlight

RTE's Today show has showcased Birr by sending reporter Colm Flynn to find out what the small Offaly town has to offer for their 'Your Town' feature. Colm and the RTE cameras were in the town last week and today, RTE has released the segment filmed for their afternoon show.

Colm visits Birr Castle, speaks to Offaly hurling legend, Brian Whelahan, singer Mundy, and George Flanagan, author and artist behind Mojo Creations, which was recently featured on RTE's Dragon's Den programme.

He also discovered the meaning behind the uniquely Birr term, Mush.

