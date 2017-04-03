One last tour around Scoil Mhuire in Tullamore before the old building gets a major upgrade

60 years after it opened it's doors for the first time to the children of Tullamore, the original building at Scoil Mhuire in Tullamore is about to undergo an incredible transformation that will see the old merge into the spectacular modern structure that is taking shape in it’s shadow.

The school has posted a video which is a final glimpse of the original building as it looked yesterday evening before it’s doors were shut for this metamorphosis.