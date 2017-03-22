RSA issue advice for driving in snow and ice after weather onslaught

The Road Saftey Authority is asking road users to keep up to date with local weather and traffic conditions and be aware of the conditions before setting out on a trip after the recent bout of heavy snow and ice in Offaly and around the country

The RSA has issued the following advice when driving in ice and snow:

Watch out for "black ice." If the road looks polished or glossy it could be, black ice” one of winter's worst hazards: Black Ice is difficult to see! It is nearly transparent ice that often looks like a harmless puddle and can be easily overlooked. It can occur especially in sheltered / shaded areas on roads, under trees and adjacent to high walls.

Clear your windows and mirrors before you set out, carry a screen scraper and de-icer. Do not use hot water on the windscreen as it can crack the glass. Remove ALL snow from your vehicle before commencing your journey.

In snow and icy conditions slow down, use all controls delicately and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front. Too much steering is bad and avoid harsh braking and harsh acceleration. Use the highest gear possible to avoid wheel spin. Select a low gear when travelling downhill especially if through bends.

Remember that heavy snowfall and rain reduce visibility. Use dipped headlights and decrease speed smoothly.

Watch out for vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists and allow extra space.

Advice to Pedestrians & Cyclists;

Be seen. Wear a high visibility jacket or reflective armband. Many slips and falls happen in places people regard as safe and secure, typically outside their front door, on the door step, on the path or while getting out of the car. It is very possible that a thin sheet of snow or ice is covering your pathway can pose added risk. When you approach a footpath or roadway that appears to be covered with snow/ice, always use extreme caution.

