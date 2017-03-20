AMAZING! Two sets of quintuplet lambs born on Offaly farm

It is being reported by 'That's Farming,' that two sets of quintuplet lambs have been born on an Offaly farm. That's 10 lambs to just two ewes, and Birr student Graham Armitage has been sharing the news this week.

The 19-year-old Ag science student is currently on a farm placement with Ken Matthews in Killeigh, Co. Offaly. Suffolk cross belclare ewes on the farm are in lamb to a Charolais ram and its this factor that has lead to the ewes lambing down themselves.

"I kept an eye on them but they did it all themselves,’ Graham told the farming website. "The bulk of the ewes are going to start lambing at the end of this week, the start of next.’"

Graham is at Ken Matthews farm along with two other vet students from UCD.

"We farm beef and store lambs at home so its different and really exciting," Graham said.

Watch the video of the rare lambs above.