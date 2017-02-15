VIDEO: Offaly bikers urged to rally around to help young cancer victim

Bikers in the Offaly and surrounding counties have joined together to raise funds that could help to save the life of a young girl who is suffering from an extremely rare from of cancer.

Adam Mannix, from Mountmellick and other bikers from Laois and Kildare have joined to organise a fundraising motorbike run to help send a young Newbridge girl to Texas for treatment. However, Shauntelle Tynan and her family need to raise €350,000 to travel to the US for treatment.

"We all know it is a lot of money so we are hoping with the support of our members and all midland bikers and all bikers to join our run to raise money to help," he said.

The run, which takes on Sunday, March 12, is due to start at Tougher in Naas and then move to Newbridge Tesco, Kildare Town Square, Monesterevin Texaco station, Peoples Park, Portarlington, Main Square, Tullamore, The Square in Mountmellick, Peoples First Credit Union in Portlaoise then to Carlow. Each stop will last 30 minutes when local people in each town will be able to donate to the collection.

Each bike will be asked for a €5. There will be a safety car driven in front of all bikers on the day.

For more details go to the the run's facebook page by clicking here

Other organisers include: David Daly, Paddy O'Mahony, Craig Daly, James Feenan, Steven Barry.